1st reading: Home births elegible for grants

The Knesset approved, Monday evening, the first reading of a Bituach Leumi (National Insurance Institute) bill by Member of Knesset Tamar Zandberg (Meretz) that would grant maternity benefits even if a mother gives birth at home. Under current law, the benefits only apply if a child is born at a medical facility.

The bill makes the grant dependent on a statement from a doctor or a midwife to the Health Ministry of being present at the birth to insure that the birth was in accordance with ministry guidelines. The ministry would report to Bituach Leumi.