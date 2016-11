21:33 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 13, 5777 , 14/11/16 Cheshvan 13, 5777 , 14/11/16 Peretz: Normalization bill crosses red lines Member of Knesset Amir Peretz (National Union) told Arutz Sheva, Monday evening, that a bill to normalize unrecognized Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria "crosses red lines." Peretz said that the legislation, led by the coalition, is improper and would not be elected except because of political pressure.



