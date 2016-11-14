Jewish Democrats: Bannon must step down

The National Jewish Democratic Council said, Monday, the naming of Steve Bannon as chief strategist and senior advisor for President-elect Donald Trump of the United States is wrong. A statement by the council noted, "As CEO of Breitbart News, Bannon gave voice to white supremacists and the alt-right. His racism and anti-Semitism have no place in the White House, and he must step down."

Opposing Bannon on his own record, the statement concluded, “We fear, however, that Trump’s choice of Steve Bannon is just the first appointment of many individuals who have engaged in, or at least, tolerated anti-Semitism, racism and xenophobia. Our community must not adjust our standards in the face of the unprecedented nature of a Trump administration. Republican leaders like Bill Kristol and John Weaver have expressed their concern. We all have a responsibility to speak out.”