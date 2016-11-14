Prisons Service confirms Raed Salah's hunger strike

The Prisons Service declared Sheikh Raed Salah a hunger striker on Monday, after the head of the northern branch of the Islamic Movement in Israel returned four meals, according to Yedioth Ahronoth. Food, canteen supplies and electrical appliances were removed from his cell. A search of the cell produced a number of letters, which were sent for inspection.

Salah is protesting his being held in the isolation wing of Rimon Prison, where he is serving a nine-month sentence for incitement to violence and racism from a 2007 speech in eastern Jerusalem.