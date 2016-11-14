IsraelNationalNews.com

Sderot vice-mayor's remand extended

The Be'er Sheva' Magistrates court has extended until Thursday, the remand of Deputy Mayor Anatoli Nachshonov of Sderot, who is suspected of receiving things by fraud..

On Thursday, Nachshonov is scheduled to be released to house arrest.



