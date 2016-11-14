The Be'er Sheva' Magistrates court has extended until Thursday, the remand of Deputy Mayor Anatoli Nachshonov of Sderot, who is suspected of receiving things by fraud..
On Thursday, Nachshonov is scheduled to be released to house arrest.
Cheshvan 13, 5777 , 14/11/16
Sderot vice-mayor's remand extended
