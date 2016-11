Member of Knesset Benny Begin (Likud) said, Monday, that he intends to vote against a bill to normalize unrecognized Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria and convince others to follow suit.

Begin told a Likud Knesset faction meeting on the matter that the bill did not have a single clause without a defect. He added, "If approved it would be a difficult stain on the settlement enterprise and will cause great damage to the state of Israel."