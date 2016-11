17:17 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 13, 5777 , 14/11/16 Cheshvan 13, 5777 , 14/11/16 MK Smotrich kicked out of committee discussion by Arab MK. Read more



MK Aida Touma-Suleima (Joint Arab List) had MK Bezalel Smotrich (Jewish Home) kicked out of the Committee on the Status of Women rather than listen to him. ► ◄ Last Briefs