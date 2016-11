17:14 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 13, 5777 , 14/11/16 Cheshvan 13, 5777 , 14/11/16 'Super Moon' rises over Israel The moon rose over Israel's eastern horizon around 5:00 Monday afternoon. The 'super' moon is so-called because it's at its closest point to Earth since 1948, making it look eight percent larger than usual. The best viewing time is until about 6:00 pm. The next forecast occurrence of the phenomenon is in 18 years.



► ◄ Last Briefs