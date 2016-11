JTA - The Anti-Defamation League decried Donald Trump’s appointment of Stephen Bannon as a top White House adviser, saying Bannon’s association with “unabashed anti-Semites and racists” is disqualifying.

Bannon, longtime CEO of the right-wing Breitbart news website, a clearinghouse of “alt-right” views, joined Trump’s presidential bid late in the campaign and helped lead it to victory.