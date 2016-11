JTA - An Israeli-American researcher has won a prestigious annual international science award for his work in sequencing and analyzing the genomes of individual brain cells.

Dr. Gilad Evrony, 34, was awarded on Sunday the Eppendorf & Science Prize for Neurobiology, presented by Science magazine and the American Association for the Advancement of Science. The award was presented at the annual meeting of the Society for Neuroscience in San Diego.