Herzog: Yesterday it became clear that Bennett is PM

Opposition Leader Yitzhak Herzog used the Monday meeting of the Zionist Union Knesset faction to respond to Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu's demand that he apologize for calling Jews of Judea and Samaria a virus by accusing Netanyahu of targeting him with incitement and hate.

Referring to the Ministerial Committee on Legislation's endorsement of a bill to normalize Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria, Herzog said, "Yesterday it finally became clear that the prime minister is actually Naftali Bennett. The prime minister is no longer running the country. The one who is running the business is Bennett and Netanyahu is dealing with his personal matters and managing campaigns against his critics."