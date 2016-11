12:24 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 13, 5777 , 14/11/16 Cheshvan 13, 5777 , 14/11/16 Watch: Who's laughing now? Read more



After more than a year of ridicule by journalists, celebs, and even President Obama, a look at the worst predictions for the 2016 election. ► ◄ Last Briefs