12:19 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 13, 5777 , 14/11/16 Cheshvan 13, 5777 , 14/11/16 State Prosecutor: 'Get' refusal is criminal act State Prosecutor Shai Nitzan announced a new instruction that, in cases in which a rabbinical court commanded a man to grant a 'get' [Jewish bill of divorce] to his wife, the State will weigh whether to take action against the man for criminal action should he refuse to grant the get.



