The area of the government offices in Jerusalem has been blocked to traffic due to a protest of some 400 taxi drivers.
The drivers arrived in their taxis; more are reportedly on the way to the protest.
11:57
Reported
News BriefsCheshvan 13, 5777 , 14/11/16
Government office streets blocked due to taxi protests
