IsraelNationalNews.com

In today's headlines:‏ תג בכותרות
11:57
Reported

News Briefs

  Cheshvan 13, 5777 , 14/11/16

Government office streets blocked due to taxi protests

The area of the government offices in Jerusalem has been blocked to traffic due to a protest of some 400 taxi drivers.

The drivers arrived in their taxis; more are reportedly on the way to the protest.



Last Briefs