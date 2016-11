11:45 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 13, 5777 , 14/11/16 Cheshvan 13, 5777 , 14/11/16 4 injured in car accident on Route 90 Two vehicles collided on Route 90 near Beit Shean in northern Israel. Paramedics treated those at the scene. 4 were injured - two seriously.



