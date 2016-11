11:44 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 13, 5777 , 14/11/16 Cheshvan 13, 5777 , 14/11/16 Montana synagogue requests protection after Nazi flyers JTA - A synagogue in Missoula, Montana, requested a police patrol after American Nazi Party fliers accusing Jews of controlling the media were dropped in residential areas of the city.



