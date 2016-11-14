Explosives were thrown at IDF forces this morning in Gush Etzion during routine activity in the area.
There was no injury or damage.
IDF forces are searching for the terrorists who threw the explosive.
|
09:05
Reported
News BriefsCheshvan 13, 5777 , 14/11/16
Terrorists throw explosives at forces in Gush Etzion
Explosives were thrown at IDF forces this morning in Gush Etzion during routine activity in the area.
There was no injury or damage.
IDF forces are searching for the terrorists who threw the explosive.
Last Briefs