News BriefsCheshvan 13, 5777 , 14/11/16
ISIS official: Trump's hatred of Muslims will help us
An ISIS official in Afghanistan said that Trump's election in the US will help draft recruits to ISIS.
"Trump's blatant hatred of Muslims will make it easier for us to draft new recruits," he told Reuters, adding that Trump was "completely insane."
