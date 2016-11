President Reuven Rivlin and First Lady Nechama Rivlin on Sunday evening departed on a state visit to the Republic of India, at the invitation of Indian President Pranab Mukherjee.

During the visit, Rivlin will join Mukherjee in opening an agro-tech conference in the city of Chandigarh, hold meetings with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, and visit several sites of cooperation and joint projects between the two countries.