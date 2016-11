Donald Trump is considering calling a "special session" of Congress on the day he's sworn in to repeal President Barack Obama's health care law, his campaign manager Kellyanne Conway said on Sunday.

"(Trump) has talked about convening a special session on January 20 after he is sworn in as President of the United States to do this very thing, to repeal and replace Obamacare. It would be a pretty remarkable move," she told Fox News.