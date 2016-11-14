Minister Ariel: 'Regulation Law' is necessary and essential

Agriculture Minister Uri Ariel (Jewish Home) on Sunday night welcomed the Ministerial Committee for Legislation’s approval of the “Regulation Law” which will help legalize the status of communities in Judea and Samaria.

“I'm glad we approved the legislation regulating the communities in Judea and Samaria. A few months ago there were those who doubted the need and our ability to approve the law, but today everyone understands that the legislation is necessary and essential for the regulation of the communities in Judea and Samaria. It is important to remember that it is an important step but the real test will be on Wednesday when the Knesset votes on the law,” he said.