Zionist Union MK blasts 'Regulation Law' as surreal

MK Eyal Ben-Reuven (Zionist Union) on Sunday criticized the “Regulation Law” to legalize communities in Judea and Samaria, which was approved by the Ministerial Committee for Legislation.

"This is a disgrace to the Israeli government. The law is another step in the extreme rightist government’s the war against the moral values of democracy. Another hallucinatory law that will contribute to the radicalization of Israeli society and will take us further away from the option of a future diplomatic solution," said MK Ben-Reuven.