Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman says it is irresponsible to pass the Regulation Law before President-elect Donald Trump takes office in the United States. Liberman worries the right could damage itself.
Cheshvan 12, 5777 , 13/11/16
'The right has to tread carefully'
