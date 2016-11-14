IsraelNationalNews.com

  Cheshvan 12, 5777 , 13/11/16

'The right has to tread carefully'

Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman says it is irresponsible to pass the Regulation Law before President-elect Donald Trump takes office in the United States. Liberman worries the right could damage itself.

