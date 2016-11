21:44 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 12, 5777 , 13/11/16 Cheshvan 12, 5777 , 13/11/16 Security concerns at Warsaw synagogue ahead of Indepedence Day Read more



Celebration of Poland’s Independence Day in the historic Nozyk synagogue in Warsaw has been cancelled due to security concerns. ► ◄ Last Briefs