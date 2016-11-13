Rivlin off to India

President Reuven Rivlin and his wife Nechama left, Sunday evening, on a state visit to the Republic of India, at the invitation of Indian President Pranab Mukherjee. They'll be accompanied by academic and business delegations

During the visit, President Rivlin will join President Mukherjee in opening an agro-tech conference in the city of Chandigarh, hold meetings with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, and visit several sites of cooperation and joint projects between the two countries.

He will also pay his respects at the sites of the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, and lay wreaths on the tomb of Mahatma Gandhi and at the memorial for Indian soldiers who fell in the First World War in combat in the land of Israel and the Middle East. President Rivlin will also hold meetings with senior Indian officials, and with leaders of the Jewish community.