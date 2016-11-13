Livni: Normalization Law damages rule of law

Member of Knesset Tzipi Livni (Zionist Union) called on Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, Sunday evening, to dispute the normalization law for Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria and personally determine when it comes up for a vote in the cabinet.

Reacting to the Ministerial Committee on Legislation's unanimous endorsement of the bill, the former opposition leader said, "If Netanyahu lets this pass - it is his sole responsibility and no winks will not help. The regulatory law is damage to the rule of law at home, damage to the state of Israel abroad and sends a message that might makes right against a weak prime minister."