Ministers endorse normalization unanimously

The Ministerial Committee on Legislation unanimously endorsed, Sunday evening, a bill by Jewish Home Members of Knesset Bezalel Smotrich and Shuli Moalem-Refaeli and Likud Knesset member Yoav Kisch to normalize the status of Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria.

Jewish Home Chairman Naftali Bennett said after passage of the law, "Today Israel began the historical process of regulation of settlements in Judea and Samaria. I congratulate the prime minister and ministers of his party who bore the responsibility demanded of a rightist government and voted for the realization of the national vision. With determination and governance we will continue to fulfill the objectives for which we were elected."