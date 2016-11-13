Charges filed in 2015 burning death of soldier

Charges against a non-commissioned officer were filed in a military court, Sunday, in connection with the 2015 burning death of Sergeant Bar Elimelech at the Ramon Air Force Base.

According to the charges, the NCO used turpentine to clean paint spots on the floor of living quarters at the base, contrary to safety orders. The NCO and Elimelech both suffered serious burns when Elimelech used a cigarette lighter, which ignited fumes from the turpentine. Elimelech died of his wounds a few weeks later.