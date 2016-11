18:18 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 12, 5777 , 13/11/16 Cheshvan 12, 5777 , 13/11/16 Travel warning for Albania cancelled Israel has cancelled its travel warning for Albania. The warning was issued following the arrest of a terror cell with ties to Islamic State, which threatened to attack Israel's Saturday night World Cup soccer qualifier in Albania, which Israel won 3-0.



