Edelstein hits factionalist residue of Rabin murder

Knesset Speaker Yuli-Yoel Edelstein decried, Sunday, the factionalism that remains in Israeli political society. Addressing the Knesset's observance of the 21st anniversary of the assassination of Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin, Edelstein said, "Beyond the national, personal and family tragedy, the assassination of Yitzhak Rabin, carried out for political-ideological reasons, was and remains a deep wound in the delicate fabric of Israeli society. The murder separated communities and set up high walls: the walls of suspicion, of imposing guilt [and] a collective moral stain on the one hand, and a sense of rejection and separation on the other."

Edelstein noted how technology has made it easier to spread incitment, repeating the warning that "The capricious hand on the keyboard could - Heaven forbid - become the capricious hand on the trigger!"