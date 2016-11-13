Charge: Attacked Arab male for talking to Jewish female

Jerusalem District prosecutors submitted indictments to the Jerusalem Magistrates Court, Sunday, charging 23-year-old Yitzhak Shazo of Jerusalem with racially-motivated assault and illegal possession of a knife.

The charges stem from an attack at the beginning of the month on an Arab Israeli citizen whom he had seen in the company of an Israeli Jewess on a number of occasions. Armed with a knife, Shazo allegedly brought the Arab to the grand and hit him. He is also accused of asking a police investigator to remove his fingerprints from the knife.