In contrast to an attack on Breslav hasidim at Joseph's Tomb on the outskirts of the Samarian Palestinian Authority city of Shechem, two prayer gatherings were held in Judean locations on Saturday night without any unusual incidents.

About 200 people entered the Alonei Mamre facility in Hevron, about three kilometers from the Me'arat Hamachpelah Cave of the Patriarchs. Many people came to mark the anniversary of the passing of matriarch Rachel at her tomb between Jerusalem and Bethlehem.