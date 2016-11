President Reuven Rivlin said, Sunday, that the central question 21 years after the assassination of Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin is how to make sure such a murder is not repeated. Addressing the official memorial observance, he asked what happens after three or four generations.

Rivlin said this year's observance was made tougher because of the recent passing of Shim'on Peres, whose path was linked to that of Rabin.