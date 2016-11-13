15:14 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 12, 5777 , 13/11/16 Cheshvan 12, 5777 , 13/11/16 C'tee ok's municipal-tax exemption for public archives The Knesset Finance Committee unanimously approved for final plenum reading, Sunday, a bill to exempt public archives from municipal taxes. The measure was initiated by Knesset members Nava Boker (Likud) and Yossi Yonah (Zionist Union).



