The Knesset Finance Committee unanimously approved for final plenum reading, Sunday, a bill to exempt public archives from municipal taxes.
The measure was initiated by Knesset members Nava Boker (Likud) and Yossi Yonah (Zionist Union).
News BriefsCheshvan 12, 5777 , 13/11/16
C'tee ok's municipal-tax exemption for public archives
