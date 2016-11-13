IsraelNationalNews.com

In today's headlines:‏ תג בכותרות
15:14
Reported

News Briefs

  Cheshvan 12, 5777 , 13/11/16

C'tee ok's municipal-tax exemption for public archives

The Knesset Finance Committee unanimously approved for final plenum reading, Sunday, a bill to exempt public archives from municipal taxes.

The measure was initiated by Knesset members Nava Boker (Likud) and Yossi Yonah (Zionist Union).



Last Briefs