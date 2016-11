07:58 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 12, 5777 , 13/11/16 Cheshvan 12, 5777 , 13/11/16 Schumer, Sanders back Muslim lawmaker to head DNC Read more



Senators Bernie Sanders and Chuck Schumer are backing the candidacy of Rep. Keith Ellison of Minnesota for the Democratic party chair. ► ◄ Last Briefs