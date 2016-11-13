PA: We'll 'make life miserable' for Trump if he moves embassy

If President-elect Donald Trump follows through on his promise to move the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem, the Palestinians will “make life miserable” for the United States at the United Nations, the Palestinian Authority’s ambassador to the United Nations is threatening.

“If people attack us by moving the embassy to Jerusalem, which is a violation of Security Council resolutions, it is a violation of resolution 181 of the UN general assembly that was drafted by the U.S. … it means they are showing belligerency towards us … If they do that nobody should blame us for unleashing all of the weapons that we have in the UN to defend ourselves and we have a lot of weapons in the UN,” the envoy, Riyad Mansour, said on Friday, according to Haaretz.