Sheikh Ikrima Sabri, head of the Supreme Muslim Council and the imam of the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem, is rejecting a proposed Israeli law that would ban places of worship, such as mosques, from using loudspeakers.

The bill, proposed by MK Motti Yogev (Jewish Home), is designed to end the loud muezzin call to prayer played from mosque loudspeakers five times a day across the country.