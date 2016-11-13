MK Dichter: End the freeze and start building

MK Avi Dichter (Likud), chairman of the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, on Saturday called for the resumption of construction in Judea, Samaria and Jerusalem in the wake of the election of Donald Trump in the United States.

"Six years ago, the U.S. government pressured Prime Minister Netanyahu to freeze construction in the pre-1967 areas, including Jerusalem, in order to soften the Palestinian side. I warned then that the Palestinians would do nothing for 11 months and then ‘surprise’ with a demand to extend the moratorium for another year in order to move towards a resumption of talks. Since then the freeze has continued and the renewed talks with the Palestinians are not on the agenda," said Dichter.