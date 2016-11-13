Amid heightened security, Israel defeats Albania

Israel's national soccer team on Saturday night defeated Albania’s national team by a score of 3-0, in a game that was tense before it even began, after an ISIS-affiliated terror cell was arrested on suspicions of planning a terror attack against the Israeli team and their professional staff.

Over 2,000 Albanian police were deployed to protect the game, which was originally supposed to be played in the northern town of Shkodra, but was moved to Elbasan, some 45 kilometers (28 miles) from the capital Tirana, after the terrorist cell was nabbed.