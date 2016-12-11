Hillary Clinton blames defeat on FBI Director James Comey’s letters about email probe

Hillary Clinton blamed her election defeat on FBI Director James Comey and his pre-election letters that put her email scandal back in the spotlight.

On a conference call with top Democratic donors, the former Secretary of State said her polling numbers plunged amid Comey’s two letters, which came 11 and three days before the election.

“There are lots of reasons why an election like this is not successful,” she said, according to the Washington Post. “But our analysis is that Jim Comey’s letter raising doubts that were groundless, baseless — and proven to be — stopped our momentum.”