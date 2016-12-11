Chemical watchdog condemns both Syria and ISIS

The executive body of the global chemical arms watchdog on Friday took the unprecedented step Friday of condemning both Syria and Islamic State (ISIS) jihadists for using toxic weapons and called for stepped up inspections.

It is the first time the watchdog has found a state member to have violated the Chemical Weapons Convention, and came during a rare vote by its 41-member executive council, sources who attended the closed session told the AFP news agency.

