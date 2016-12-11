Saudi official: Trump shouldn't scrap Iran deal

Saudi Arabia’s former intelligence chief is urging U.S. President-elect Donald Trump not to scrap the nuclear deal between Iran and world powers but rather take the Islamic Republic to task for its “destabilizing activities” in the Middle East.

“I don’t think he should scrap it. It’s been worked on for many years and the general consensus in the world, not just the United States, is that it has achieved an objective, which is a 15-year hiatus in the program that Iran embarked on to develop nuclear weapons,” said Prince Turki al-Faisal, a former Saudi intelligence chief and ex-ambassador to Washington and London, according to Reuters.

