Israeli leaders eulogize Leonard Cohen

As fans around the world were on Friday coming to terms with the death of Leonard Cohen, Israel was treating the Canadian Jewish poet and singer as one of its own.

Israel's main radio stations dedicated hours to Cohen songs while Facebook and Twitter users posted pictures of the artist, links to his songs and quotes of his writings in English or Hebrew.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)