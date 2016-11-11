Fitch upgrades Israel's credit rating

Fitch Ratings on Friday upgraded Israel's Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) to 'A+' from 'A'.

The Outlooks on the long-term IDRs are Stable, the agency said in a statement, adding that the issue ratings on Israel's senior unsecured Foreign- and Local-Currency bonds are upgraded to 'A+' from 'A'.

