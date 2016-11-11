Senate Minority Leader: Trump victory 'emboldened hate'

Senate Minority Leader Harry Reid (D-NV) on Friday issued a scathing attack on President-elect Donald Trump, saying his election “emboldened the forces of hate and bigotry in America.”

“White nationalists, [Russian President] Vladimir Putin and ISIS are celebrating Donald Trump’s victory, while innocent, law-abiding Americans are wracked with fear – especially African Americans, Hispanic Americans, Muslim Americans, LGBT Americans and Asian Americans. Watching white nationalists celebrate while innocent Americans cry tears of fear does not feel like America,” charged Reid in a lengthy statement dealing with the results of the 2016 election.

