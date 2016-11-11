Two Zika patients diagnosed in Israel

Two cases of patients infected with Zika while staying abroad were diagnosed in Israel this week. The patients are located in Rishon Letzion and Holon and received specific guidelines for conduct regarding the virus.

In recent months some 17 people who were infected with Zika came to Israel from abroad, and all of them have recovered. It should be noted that so far there has been no local transfer of the virus in Israel.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)