18:29 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 10, 5777 , 11/11/16 Cheshvan 10, 5777 , 11/11/16 Soldier attacked by haredim in Beit Shemesh A soldier was attacked on Friday afternoon in Beit Shemesh by a group of haredim. The attackers escaped. The soldier did not require medical treatment.



