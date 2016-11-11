Protest against landfill burning held in the Sharon region

Hundreds of residents of Kfar Saba, Kochav Yair, Tzur Yitzhak, the Drom HaSharon Regional Council and the Shomron Regional Council gathered on Friday at the entrance to the community of Tzur Yitzhak to protest against what they call "the incompetence of the authorities handling carcinogenic substances that are in the air", caused by the illegal burning of landfill.

The demonstration was also attended by former Health Minister MK Yael German, local mayors and heads of councils.

