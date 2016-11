06:17 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 10, 5777 , 11/11/16 Cheshvan 10, 5777 , 11/11/16 500 communities to mark Global Day of Jewish Learning Read more



Jews in more than 500 communities in over 40 countries will study the same Jewish texts as part of the Global Day of Jewish Learning. ► ◄ Last Briefs