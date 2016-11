Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders is leaving open the possibility of another presidential bid, telling The Associated Press in an interview on Thursday that he wants to focus on helping the party rebuild its base after Donald Trump's victory.

"Four years is a long time from now," the 75-year-old senator told the news agency, noting that he faces re-election to the Senate in 2018. But, he added, "We'll take one thing at a time, but I'm not ruling out anything."